The Open Door Food Kitchen will celebrate its 36th anniversary of feeding the community on July 1.
For the majority of that time, the organization's patrons have been allowed to sit down with one another to break bread, but in mid-March the kitchen had to close its doors due to the pandemic.
However, that hasn't stopped the charity organization from soldiering on. Staff and volunteers immediately began preparing to-go lunches.
Open Door Food Kitchen Board President Marsha Rosenthal wishes they could let folks inside, but it’s simply not practical to only let 25 individuals in at 20-minute increments.
“The numbers are up to 200, 250 (meals) every day,” Rosenthal said. “What makes us feel bad is if the weather is bad and they have to wait outside in line, because we have no canopies to protect them.”
The Knights of Columbus 5067 supplied Wednesday’s meals, which included ham sandwiches, chips, cookies and water from Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
“Water doesn't cost us anything. Thank goodness for Second Harvest,” Rosenthal said. “But the to-go packaging does at this point.”
Every morning the kitchen's staff bag up the food and get things ready for distribution. On Wednesday, that included Program Director Lisa Moser and Charles Hill.
The meals are placed in paper bag sacks with plastic sandwich bags, napkins, cutlery and other items that raise the kitchen's daily expenses.
Organizers have asked for help with the cost through either monetary donations or a different supplier to cut down on the price. The matter at hand may be compounded because the food kitchen's annual fundraiser planned for June 25 has been cancelled. It normally brings in around $5,000.
“It's hard to ask for a donation when you know that so many people are suffering,” Rosenthal said.
On a daily basis the food kitchen supplies meals for The Crossing, an emergency homeless shelter located next door, at 701 S. Eighth St.
The Open Door Food Kitchen has bounced around town in a few different locations. Prior to moving to its new building at 615 S. Eighth St., it was located on Edmond Street. Its original location was in the basement of the Salvation Army more than three decades ago.