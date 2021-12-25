The Open Door Food Kitchen serves locals in need every day of the year and that's vital on a day like Christmas when options for assistance are limited.
The food kitchen serves hundreds of meals every Christmas, including Saturday's event that was 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It's a long-standing tradition, said Marsha Rosenthal, president of the food kitchen's board of directors.
"The Jewish community has been preparing and serving Christmas lunch for a number of years so that our Christian friends can enjoy it with their families," she said. "Our patrons look forward to it."
The people they serve come from a variety of backgrounds, food kitchen Director Lisa Moser said.
Some are homeless with limited options, while others are residents who need help with an extra meal. But all of them hold a special place in Moser's heart.
"These people, they're like my family," she said. "I enjoy being down here on Christmas. I also have a family but i like to be here on Christmas, just to put a smile on the patrons' faces because we're not just friends, we're family."
It isn't just meals that the food kitchen provides, Moser said. There also are essential supplies and even some Christmas gifts for children.
"Some of the kids might not get a present so we make sure that a child gets a present, even if it's (from) somebody else, that hopefully it puts a smile on their face when we give them one," she said.
Around 200 patrons were expected, though extra meals were made as a precaution, Rosenthal said.
