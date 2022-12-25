Christmas meal volunteers

Volunteers await to serve patrons at the Open Door Food Kitchen on Sunday.  

 By Riley Funk News-Press NOW

Volunteers in the St. Joseph community came together to serve those that are less fortunate and hungry for a Christmas lunch on Sunday.

The Open Door Food Kitchen served a meal which included turkey, potatoes, dressing and gravy from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

