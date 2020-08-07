Food for Kids had its13th annual back to school event with free school supplies and lunch. But, this was the group's first mandatory drive-thru event for it.
This was because of safety concerns with COVID-19. The staff also required masks for everyone, volunteers used gloves, and free masks were given out in the packs for kids.
Shelia Gilbert, the founder of Food for Kids, provided many back to school items as well as a few new ones due to COVID-19 necessities.
“Free masks, free underwear, free sack lunches, free calendars and free clothes, and free candy,” Gilbert said.
Suraiya is a third-grade volunteer who couldn't be more ecstatic to be helping people Friday morning. She said not only the virus, but recent weather-related disasters are why this event was important to have.
“Especially, some people are from the flood that happened few weeks ago and I’m just glad that I get to be out here and help everybody," Suraiya said.
After only an hour into being open, Gilbert said Food for Kids supplied over 100 meals. She said it was a very positive event during a hard time.
"They were ecstatic. They were glad to see us and we were glad to see them. It’s been emotional. It’s been a very emotional day," Gilbert said.
Gilbert enjoyed singing, playing the tambourine and praying in between cars arriving, and many of the volunteers joined her in the happy helping.
"Just to get out and the weather is nice and everybody has a positive attitude," Gilbert said.
For those needing continued support, Gilbert suggests United Way for additional back-to-school items, and Zion Church and the Food Kitchen for meals.
Gilbert already is preparing for their Thanksgiving event, where her group provides more than 300 turkeys. To assist with this event, contact Shelia Gilbert 816-364- 5809.