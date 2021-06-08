This time of year, most kids in St. Joseph can be found at summer school, the pool or camp. But for those who may not have such options, the place is to be is Food For Kids.

Food For Kids is located at 19th and Messanie streets and is open from roughly 11 a.m. to whenever they run out of food Monday through Friday. Kids who visit can read, play games, sing and more.

Founder Shelia Gilbert said she wants to show kids in the community that she cares for them.

“They still have needs and we’re trying to meet the community's needs,” Gilbert said. “The schools have Backpack Buddies for the kids that are in school, but for those who are not in summer school, we are the substitute for the families for the younger kids or the ones just not in school to come out.”

Nine-year-old Riley Bottorff has visited Food For Kids many times and thinks it's a great place.

“Whenever there’s like little kids ... they can just go up here and get some free food,” Bottorff said.

Eleven-year-old Betty-Lou Johnson visited the location for the first time on Monday, and she liked it so much she came back Tuesday.

“These people work very hard and they want to make sure all of us is healthy,” Johnson said.

Although the target audience is kids, the group allows anyone who is in need to stop by. Even community members who want to help show their support drop in.

Dallas Thompson was visiting with a group from his church. He said he thinks the program is beneficial to the community.

“I think especially after this past year with everyone kind of being trapped in their homes, I think it just helps kids be able to get outside, just meet new members of the community and just be positive influences in life,” Thompson said.

For more information on Food for Kids, go to www.stjoefoodforkids.com.