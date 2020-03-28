Anyone who visits a grocery store notices barren shelves as COVID-19 fuels panic buying.
But a trip to a food-production facility reveals something different. Employee vehicles fill the parking lot, heavy trucks roll in and exhaust pours from the roof.
There is still plenty of food being grown, processed and shipped in the United States. St. Joseph companies make everything from pork products to ingredients for snack chips, part of a vast supply chain that's still working despite the strains from COVID-19.
"The United States has a robust supply chain when it comes to food and food production," said Kevin Kelly, president and chief executive officer of LifeLine Foods in St. Joseph. "We're not too concerned in terms of meeting demand domestically."
When the coronavirus first hit in Asia, supply chain disruptions quickly spread. In the United States, shortages were more likely to be noticed for products manufactured in China, like consumer electronics, rather than food that's produced domestically.
LifeLine turns corn grown by area farmers into the ingredients that domestic companies use for corn chips, tortilla chips, cheese puffs and other snacks. Kelly said LifeLine's production remains at normal levels for this time of year.
"At this point in time, we are able to operate business as usual," he said.
From his vantage point in a chilly warehouse, Justin Brandt sees few immediate problems for the U.S. food supply. Brandt serves as general manager of Nor-Am Cold Storage, which stores frozen meat and other food products from warehouse locations in St. Joseph and Elwood, Kansas.
Nor-Am's 100 employees continue working three shifts a day.
"We are not seeing any shortages," Brandt said. "Everything is moving as quickly and as normally as possible."
National statistics back that up. Chicken supplies at U.S. cold storage facilities were at the highest January level on record, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Frozen pork was at a four-year high, according to USDA surveys, while warehouses have more than 1 billion pounds of frozen potatoes in storage.
Why, then, are there fears of food shortages? Part of it is the open-ended nature of the crisis. Unlike a blizzard or hurricane, this is uncharted territory with no end in sight, said Dr. Brian Cronk, chairman of the psychology department at Missouri Western State University.
"A reasonable stockpile for most emergencies is a couple days worth of stuff," he said. "For this, we don't know if it's going to last seven more days, seven more weeks, seven more months. So there's not really an end date on this, which makes it harder for people."
Cronk believes the public isn't hoarding, a term that refers to something a person refuses to give up, as much as stockpiling anything that's deemed to be of great need down the road. The irrational behavior, he said, comes in seeing great value in something like toilet paper, as opposed to canned goods.
Psychologists call it the "scarcity heuristic." Something that's in short supply is considered valuable, just because it's in short supply.
"And so then that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy," Cronk said. "People say, 'Oh my goodness, all the toilet paper is gone. I better grab it.' And just as much soup has been taken, but we don't notice that. So the soup seems less scarce, therefore less valuable."
Those in the business of making and shipping food — but not toilet paper — still have concerns about coronavirus. The biggest impact comes if there's widespread illness in a labor-intensive industry.
Kelly said LifeLine has contingency plans to maintain operations in the event of mass sickness. Meatpackers across the country, including Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, have adjusted leave policies to encourage sick workers to stay home and avoid infecting other employees.
The immediate challenge is to replenish all those empty shelves at the retail level. The amount of food in storage shows that it can be done, although it might help if consumers shop for a big storm instead of the apocalypse.
"We're just really good at producing food and food products," Kelly said. "We are able to withstand this kind of crisis."