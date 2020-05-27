Second Harvest Community Food Bank has distributed 1.25 to 1.5 million meals in the past two months, which is substantially higher than this time last year.
Between mid-March and mid-May of 2019, Second Harvest handed out 964,538 meals.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many unknowns remain: Will a successful vaccine be developed and widely distributed? Will there be a virus rebound in the fall or winter, causing shelter-in-place orders?
Answers to both of these questions will impact Second Harvest, which is why CEO Chad Higdon said he is preparing the food bank for the long haul.
“We really feel like this is going to be a marathon and not a sprint,” Higdon said. “It's going to take a long time for families to get back to where they were pre-recession.”
The Missouri and Kansas national guards have been helping Second Harvest with food distribution since the governors mobilized units within the states.
“Some of these mobile distributions just wouldn't have been possible without the National Guard support,” Higdon said.
Typically the food bank relies on volunteers to help inside the warehouse and at distribution sites. At the beginning of March, the food bank was having a small number of volunteers help to maintain social-distancing guidelines. That changed at the end of March when Missouri Gov. Mike Parson mobilized the guard, including the 139th Airlift Wing.
Wing Commander Col. Ed Black has named the operation Harvest Express.
“Some days we’re doing two to three additional distributions,” Higdon said.
The increase in demand and manpower to distribute food also has caused Second Harvest to spend more money.
Last year between March 16 and May 16, the organization spent $190,243. This year it's spent $374,043, an increase of 96%.
“We have seen an increase in donations, you know, it’s been kind of a blessing to see all of the support, and businesses and individuals really stepping forward to help,” Higdon said. “This is why Second Harvest exists when you see the increased demand and additional support that's needed in the community, we’re here to step up.”
Between mid-March and mid-May of last year, Second Harvest hosted 44 mobile distribution sites. This year it's done 66.
“It’s really just an honor to be here when we’re needed the most,” Higdon said.
To find out how to donate to Second Harvest or when and where the next mobile distribution will be, go online to shcfb.org.