Hunger issues people in the St. Joseph community have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed by Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon in the nation’s capital Tuesday morning.
Higdon didn’t actually have to travel to the Washington, but he joined a teleconference to discuss what has been seen in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
“We have seen a tremendous increase in need as a result of COVID-19. This past year Second Harvest distributed 9.9 million pounds of food, up 31% from our record distribution the year prior,” Higdon said.
The Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management included three witnesses besides Higdon.
Curtis Brown from Virginia testified regarding the diversity and inclusion in emergency management, Marcie Roth talked about the need to advance forward on the Americans Disabilities Act, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this past weekend, and Diane Yentel spoke about homelessness and low-income housing.
COVID-19 has caused obvious health concerns, economic declines and a growing need to feed more people.
Second Harvest has expanded its services through mobile pantries and No Hunger Summer, a program aimed at feeding school-aged children.
Even the town of Pickering, Missouri, with a population of less than 200, was reached by the food bank after a resident reached out in April. Second Harvest dropped off food for 20 families within five days.
“One vehicle emergency or unexpected home repair can set a family back financially for months, and we know that low-income seniors often must choose between needed prescriptions and a nutritious meal,” Higdon said. “Among the most important support we have received is that provided by national guard members deployed to Second Harvest.”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson mobilized the Missouri National Guard in late March, and soon after the 139th Airlift Wing began sending troops to the food bank. They help with packing products at the warehouse and also distributing food during mobile pantries.
Wing Commander Col. Ed Black named the operation Harvest Express, a combination of the food bank’s name and the Pony Express.
Higdon said the continued support of the guard is the greatest assistance the food bank could receive during the pandemic.
“Through all the adversity and challenges I’m proud to say our team at Second Harvest has demonstrated a tremendous effort of keeping up with the demand and we are very appreciative of everything the federal government has done to help with our response to help vulnerable populations,” Higdon said.
To view the food bank’s calendar, go online to shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.html.