top story Foes face off in second week of playoffs News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams.Savannah leads 35-7 over Chillicothe.Mid-Buchanan leads 20-6 over North Platte.East Buchanan is up 28-0 over Penney.Bishop LeBlond wins 40-0 against St. Joseph Christian after two quarters of play.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halftime Score Sport Leblond Face Off Savannah Team St. Joseph Playoff Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Election Police tax leaves business owners with tough choice +2 Public Safety Drivers reminded of traffic safety ahead of time change Local News Time change can have negative effect on mental health Public Safety Four injured in Friday morning vehicle accident More Local News → 0:56 Cool & Wet Friday 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.