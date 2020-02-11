The holiday local florists have been prepping for for months is quickly approaching, Valentine’s Day.
At Garden Gate, the florists typically order flowers at least two months prior to be able to fulfill the abundance of orders they receive. Stacy Fisher, store manager and designer, said they have thousands of flowers in the shop, and preparing one type of flower takes up a majority of their time.
“For roses you have to take all the thorns off and prep the water and that alone will take hours,” Fisher said.
They’ve also been preparing the inside of the store with decorations, new displays and space for incoming orders.
Fisher said it seems like the phones been ringing nonstop with questions and requests.
“We always encourage people to call early, but that doesn’t happen very often,” Fisher said.
As Friday approaches, Fisher urges people not to panic because they’re full of ideas and creativity.
“If you don’t have any ideas it’s OK. Just ask us and we’ll be happy to help you out, but if you see something online that you like that also helps give designers an idea to go off of,” Fisher said.
Fisher also recommends customers switch up the style of flowers and bouquets they’re buying, rather than going with the classic half-dozen or dozen roses.
“It’s really much more exciting if you buy something that’s a mix and has a little more of a personality with different patterns and textures,” Fisher said.
For those who want simple roses, Fisher said there are different colors to get creative with as well.
“Roses can still be very exciting with the elements we can add. They don’t have to be boring,” she said.
Other popular flowers for the holiday include lilies, gerbera daisies, orchids, carnations and tulips.
Fisher said this time of year is one of her favorite parts of the job because of the reactions and feedback she receives.
“To see people’s faces light up when they get that arrangement is literally the best feeling in the world,” Fisher said.
Valentine’s Day is projected to be cold, so Fisher advises people to keep flowers covered while transporting them to keep them from dying.