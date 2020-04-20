Fewer bouquets and assorted flower arrangements than usual are being seen during this pandemic and what’s typically one of the busiest times of year for florists.
Proms, weddings, Easter and the upcoming Mother’s Day usually keeps florists busy and shelves stocked as they prepare a variety of assortments for customers, but this year that’s not the case.
Darla’s Flowers & Gifts and Garden Gate are feeling the impact of COVID-19 as more events get canceled and the shelter-in-place order continues to be extended, keeping their doors shut.
Darla Saunders, owner of Darla’s Flowers & Gifts, said it’s taken a toll on the business and profits usually seen at this time.
“We’re not as busy because there’s no prom flowers that we’re usually pretty busy with and we usually go to a couple schools and sell prom flowers but that’s not possible this year,” Saunders said.
Stacy Fisher, Garden Gate design and shop director, has felt the impact with brides already canceling orders during a busy wedding season.
“I’ve already seen three brides, two of which have canceled completely and another that’s changed her date and another one that’s contemplating on what to do,” Fisher said.
Darla’s Flowers is still offering delivery of all flowers, but Garden Gate is only offering sympathy flower arrangements for funerals. However, Fisher said sadly COVID-19 has effected how the floral industry gets flowers.
“The flowers we’re getting from all over the world are being impacted,” Fisher said. “Certain borders aren’t allowing things to pass through, so it’s more difficult for me to find the things that I’m looking for.”
Anyone walking into Garden Gate would see that the shop and coolers are empty. The store only keeps a small amount of flowers on hand for funerals and had a cleaning-out-the-cooler sale before the shelter-in-place order that sold out in a matter of hours.
“Just me walking into the store and there’s no flowers in my cooler, I’m a florist and that kills me a little bit and hurts my soul,” Fisher said.
Saunders also has had issues receiving fresh flowers, but she still gets big shipments in order to have flowers for people still ordering.
“We really can’t afford to have them go to waste, but you’ve got to have enough to have on hand for people if they do order,” Saunders said.
Even during this difficult time, Fisher said she’s seen so much positivity and support from the community that helps her through it.
“I can’t tell you how many times people just say, ‘We called you because you’re a small business and we want you to stick around,’” Fisher said.
On top of losing out on a busy time of year, Garden Gate recently opened a boutique on the top floor of the store that has been hurt drastically.
Both florists are using the proper precautions with arrangements by sanitizing and wearing gloves in order to still offer flowers and some happiness to the community during this time.
“Flowers are all about joy and I keep that in mind, and I keep posting pictures of pretty flowers to remind people to try and be happy,” Fisher said.