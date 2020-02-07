A pipe that releases combined sewer overflow water into the Missouri River could see pricey emergency repairs after last year’s floods.
The Charles Street Outfall pipe has seen stabilization work since 2016 when erosion led to a large section of it being exposed. Continued work to make repairs on the pipe was halted by flooding in 2019, when the pipe was submerged for roughly nine months.
Now, new damage discovered in post-flood inspections could lead to work totaling more than $1.8 million.
“We went inside that pipe just to do an inspection like we always do after flooding and we found out that there had been a lot of damage to the pipe,” Director of Public Works Andy Clements said. “That is why we are pursuing and emergency ordinance, to repair that.”
On Monday, the City Council will vote on that ordinance, which would move the above amount from bond proceeds, set aside for capital improvements, and approve a $1.2 million contract with SAK Construction LLC for work.
Clements said that work will involve filling deep circumferential cracks that can be found the entire length of the 10-foot-diameter piper, which goes several hundred feet. Those cracks, in some places, go entirely through the concrete and soil can be seen through them.
After those major cracks are filled, a liner can be put in to seal the pipe and help prevent more cracking.
The pipe goes under major roadways Downtown and the Class 1 railway near the river. Clements said failing to make these repairs could lead to shifts in the pipe, and possible collapses. He said replacing the pipe would cost much more than these repairs.
“This is another good case of finding bad news heading off the potential of finding worse news down the road,” Clements said.
The work cannot be done once the river reaches a certain depth, due to water getting into the pipe. In late April, the river level is expected to hit 21 feet.
“When it gets to about 14 feet, that pipe starts filling with water,” Clements said. “So, we have to get in there before the river rises or we will have a problem.”
If the council approves the ordinance Monday, work is expected to start Tuesday.
The city is looking into whether or not FEMA money could be used to partially pay for the flood-wrecked structure, though the damage was found after FEMA’s assessment period in St. Joseph.
The Charles Street outfall pipe is one of 14 the city owns along the riverbank.