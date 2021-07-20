“One day at a time.” This is what Sharon Kowalewycz said when Contrary Creek overflowed and destroyed multiple homes in the South Side. Exactly 365 days later, she can’t believe how far her family and the community has come.
For Sharon, July 20, 2020, started with a phone call from a neighbor. “Get out. The creek is out.” She quickly woke up her husband, Jim, and threw on whatever clothes were around, as water and mud flowed toward their house on Marie Road, only a block from Contrary Creek.
They grabbed their three dogs, jumped in two cars and drove down the street. In a matter of minutes, everything was gone.
“Oh honey, we lost everything,” Sharon said. “The things that we did lose just breaks your heart.”
New furniture can be bought, but it was the items that were irreplaceable that devastated the Kowalewycz’s. Jim lost photos of his mother, who had recently died. Sharon had lost a daughter years before and all of her pictures were ruined in the flood.
“Inside the house alone, we had over three and a half inches of mud that we had to dig out,” Sharon said. “In the garages, there was over, in some places, seven to nine inches of mud.”
The house had been in Sharon’s family for years. It was the one she grew up in since she was 10. If it wasn’t for the flood insurance, she wasn’t sure if they would have been able to save it.
“Look at what we paid on that flood insurance. We've never used it. I think I'm just gonna cancel it,” Sharon said to Jim before the creek overflowed. “Of course, I was just talking to the wind. That was the best $550 a year that I ever spent in my whole entire life.”
When Sharon and Jim moved out, they worked on the house everyday for six months. Thanks to the help of family and friends, they were able to start 2021 in their renovated house.
“We were very fortunate to have the family and friends that we have, because we wouldn't have been as far as we are now if it wasn't for that,” Sharon said.
But that wasn’t the only help. Sharon praised how the community came together, from social service agencies to county and city workers.
“People don't realize what those organizations do until it hits home,” Sharon said.
The Kowalewycz’s never thought they would be where they are today. Their house is unrecognizable with new flooring, cabinets and furniture. But they are constantly reminded of the destruction from a year ago. Mud still cakes their yard and their house doesn’t have siding. But they remain positive.
“We're just blessed,” Sharon said. “We really are. For where we came from, to where we are today, we were very blessed.”
