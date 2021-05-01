Wade Braaten had just settled down with his wife in what they thought would be their retirement lake house in the spring of 2019. It wasn’t until a utility worker came knocking on his door that he realized something was wrong.
“I had no clue it was about to flood, said Braaten, then a resident of Lewis and Clark Village.
And flood it did. In early April of that year, the Rushville-Sugar Lake levee system experienced a massive breach on the Missouri side of the river. The water swamped crop fields, closed down Highway 59 and completely gutted Braaten’s retirement property. Nearly 8,500 acres were flooded.
Two years later, Braaten and his wife, Lisa, decided to sell and move due to a lack of funds to raise their property to Federal Emergency Management Agency insurance standards. This is a situation that many around Highway 59 have become all too familiar with for several decades. Those who live in the Missouri River’s shadow watched as repairs encountered both technical and bureaucratic delays that continued months — and even years — after the actual flood event.
Now, after two years of frustration, work finally is beginning on the Rushville-Sugar Lake levee breach.
“You never know if you are going to be flooded or not. My answer to flood control is a $35,000 camper. I keep it sitting here ready to hook and book and a $500 boat here ready to take on water,” said Jim Wilson, a Sugar Lake resident. “And a water-tight container here to put all my goods in it. This is how I do flood control.”
An air of skepticism
Wilson has had his grievances with local, state and federal entities over the past decade. His specific problem with the flood events of 2019 is that he never got updates for when work would be done to fix the breach. Now, as the levee base is being fixed, Wilson remains pessimistic in most aspects.
“Seeing is believing. When it is in, that is when I believe it,” Wilson said. He also stated that the only way he would be hopeful for the future is if a different approach to the levee fix was taken.
That is exactly what Superior Excavating is doing under the guidance of the Kansas City district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Tobey Barnhart, the site superintendent for Superior Excavating, said the levee work involves a setback repair that moves the levee to prevent a crook from constantly scouring and failing during a major flood.
Currently, the base of the levee is being built, as dirt is being hauled to fill the massive scour that water from the Missouri River created.
This was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the complexity of problems posed when getting this breach filled.
Even if the funding for the levee breach was there in 2019, there were three separate flood events that year that kept water sitting consistently into the early months of 2020. No work could have been done.
The levee is non-federal, which means 80% of the funding comes from the federal government through the Corps of Engineers. The other 20% was needed to be covered by the local levee district. A grant from the state covered 15% of the local match, leaving just 5% needed to get the project started.
Help from the county became crucial to getting the ball rolling, but the county’s dedicated tax for levee repairs expired early, in August of last year.
Buchanan County was able to come up with $82,000 for the repairs, said Western District Commissioner Ron Hook.
“We advised the president of the levee association, Brian Miller, that we had infrastructure protected by the levee,” Hook said. “And we felt like it was our fair share to assist in financing their portion of it. We had some money left over from money that we set aside from the levee tax.”
Flood of paperwork
But even with the money, the levee repairs encountered other obstacles.
Land that needed to be used to fix the breach was owned by the Wetlands Reserve Program. This program protects wetlands on private properties, so the Corps of Engineers needed to submit paperwork to the federal program in Washington, D.C. before construction could begin.
“Some people don’t know this repair has started. It is not the fault of the Corps of Engineers that have held this up. It is the WRP tract that we had to work through,” Lanny Frakes, a farmer and the secretary/treasurer of the Rushville-Sugar Lake Levee Association, said. “It’s law and we had to go through the process. We have been very vulnerable to flooding and we still are.”
The Wetlands Reserve Program would approve work to be done on the protected land around the holiday season of 2020, under the condition that the excavating company would return the land to the state it found it in. This is when the corps could officially start advertising bidding for the project, which in total is just shy of $1 million. Finally, there was light at the end of the bureaucratic, paperwork-filled tunnel.
Frakes owns farmland protected by this levee and still has damage from the flood events of 2019. He said local farmers in the area have a sense of relief that levee repairs are underway.
“We have to get the levee back before we prep our land. It is quite costly now to put a crop in with crop insurance premiums. We are super grateful and anxious to see something happen,” Frakes said.
Watching the river
People in the area are anxious, waiting for the levee to be filled before the river has the chance to rise again. Another aspect that can provide a breath of fresh air is that Superior Excavating, the company that won the bid for the levee, is relatively local. Barnhart has family from the area, and someone on his crew had property damage done from this specific breach.
“We know that the levee has had issues here since 2019. Me and my family are from Hiawatha, Kansas. We grew up around here. We know quite a few people here and we wanted to help out if we were able to,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart remains optimistic about the timeline to fill the biggest breach. If the weather can stay dry, the biggest hole in the levee could be fixed by late May. There are still minor breaches up and down the levee that need to be filled and will come by early fall.
The “setback” style repair cuts into some farmland. The owner of the land lost around 40 acres of property due to this style of fix, but the land lost is worth it if it makes the rest of the property more productive.
The hope is that this fix does not allow the same type of breach to happen at this point again. But for those who have property down on the levee, the rising waters of the Missouri River sit in the back of their minds.
Wilson, the Sugar Lake resident, looked around at the abandoned structures on his property wondering if it would ever get to the point where he would have to leave his home just like Braaten.
“There is a breaking point for everybody,” Wilson said.
