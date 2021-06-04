The South Side community is coming together to clean Contrary Creek of debris and trash to prevent future floods.

A number of South Side residents took matters into their own hands and organized the cleanup, which is planned to begin Saturday, after a lot of built-up frustration following the destruction of flooding last summer caused by a debris jam in the creek.

“A lot of it is just the frustration of the residents down here,” said Aaron Armstrong, a South Side resident. “Nobody wants to see another flood again. Looking at the creek, you just know something's got to be done with it.”

Work begins Saturday and Sunday and will occur every weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next year or until the creek is cleaned. The cleanup will involve weed removal and mowing the banks and picking up trash and fallen trees from the creek bed.

“The first weekend is going down there and doing some live video coverage down there to get some people involved,” Armstrong said. “We want to start with picking up some trash along the edge of the creek, by the roadway there. We'd like to get some weed (trimming) done this weekend.”

Armstrong said they need all the help they can get and are looking for more volunteers. Anyone who wants to help with the cleanup can meet at the intersection of Ollmeda Street and S.W. Parker Road.

“This is actually kind of like history in the making for all of us down here,” Armstrong said. “(It's) 30 to 40 years of the creek not being cleaned this way, that's a big thing. It means for them to maybe help greatly reduce some future flooding and make the creek a lot cleaner.”

The City of St. Joseph is contributing to the effort. The city council unanimously agreed to waive all landfill dumping fees for dead trees and waste removed from Contrary Creek through the end of June 2022.

“I know there's a lot of folks that are working really hard down there,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “That's why we wanted to do our part and make sure that we waive the dumping fee on any debris that's pulled from there out at the landfill.”

The city’s streets department will also close appropriate roads during the cleanup at no cost.

“Any time you see a portion of the community really step up and start to reinvest in the community themselves, that's fantastic to see, particularly in that area where it's a local group that's taking steps to benefit their neighbors,” said City Manager Bryan Carter.