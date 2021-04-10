St. Joseph will experience a flood again — it’s inevitable. But the destruction the next one leaves behind will depend on how much the city and county have learned from past events.
The city’s geography isn’t ideal for flood prevention. It sits along the banks of the Missouri River, which flooded most recently in 2018 and 2019, and has many tributaries, like Contrary Creek, that weave through town.
If northern states, like the Dakotas, receive heavy snowfall or rain, it affects southern states, like Missouri.
While floods can’t be prevented, there are ways to minimize risk. The United States Army Corps of Engineers controls multiple dams upstream, like Gavins Point, and determines when to release water.
“If we have a large runoff upstream of Gavins Point, then we will have large releases on average,” said John Remus, the chief of water management of the northwest division for the United States Army Corps of Engineers. “But we will sculpt those throughout the year as we can help prevent flood damage downstream.”
The Corp of Engineers is also raising levees along both banks of the Missouri River. While this reduces the risk of floods, it isn’t foolproof. There will always be floods that exceed the height of a levee.
“By raising the right bank levee, we can induce flooding on the left bank, so you have to raise them to prevent that,” said Jud Kneuvean, the chief of the readiness and contingency operations center in the Kansas City district for the Corps of Engineers. “As a general rule, raising the heights of levees and continuing to do that is not going to be successful in the future. You’re going to have to look at other structural changes in the floodplain, if you really want to reduce the risk of flooding.”
The Missouri River isn’t the only flood threat. Last July, Contrary Creek flooded the Southside due to heavy rain and a debris jam. This left many residents displaced.
Buchanan County responded by spending $45,000 on dumpsters and removing debris from the creek. The City of St. Joseph also spent more than $400,000 on dumpsters and pumping out basements.
While the city has $1 million in emergency relief funds, that money couldn’t be used, because the flood wasn’t big enough, according to the Federal and State Emergency Management Agencies. This meant the city wouldn’t have been reimbursed for expenses.
The Contrary Creek flood caused significant damage to homes in the Southside, and residents were forced to pay the price. A debris jam caused the flood, but a levee could have lessened the blow.
A levee on the south side protects farmland, so when there is high water, it flows to the other side into a neighborhood. This is a problem the Corps of Engineers addressed with the Missouri River by raising the levee on the left bank. Southside residents believe the same should be done with Contrary Creek.
“It’s going to happen again,” said Ron Baker, a Southside resident who was affected by the flood. “The only thing that’s going to save the Southend is if they go through the expense to put a levee, King Hill down to 59 Highway. An eight-foot levee, that’s the only thing that will save us.”
“I believe the levee needs to be raised up more, for one, on the Southend of town here, that’d be a great start,” said Aaron Armstrong, a Southside resident.
Cleaning out the creek would also help. The banks have eroded causing trees to fall into the stream along with discarded junk. But there are questions about who is responsible. Residents think the city and county should keep the creek clean. The county says it is the property owners’ responsibility.
“Contrary Creek runs through private property all the way down through there, so the property owners are basically responsible for not throwing debris in there, brush and stuff, and if there is brush in there, to clean it out as much as possible,” said Ron Hook, the western district Buchanan County commissioner.
Instead of pointing fingers, residents want the city, county and community to come together and find a solution.
“This is a time where we look at this problem and as a community, whether it’s county, city, farmers, that we come together on this issue and say, ‘Hey, look there’s a problem, let’s come together and get it taken care of,’” said Armstrong.
City Councilman Brian Myers agrees that if all available resources are utilized, future flood events could be addressed more effectively.
“My concern is how we, as a community, are able to tie all of our resources together, both public, private and not-for-profit, to make sure that the aftermath of the disaster is taken care of effectively,” Myers said. “I know firsthand there are a lot of people in our Southside that are still suffering financially, still displaced from their homes because of that flood. Looking at our emergency management practices periodically could make this go a lot smoother in the future.”
While this doesn’t help the people who are still displaced from their homes, nearly nine months after Contrary Creek, it could reduce the impact of future floods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.