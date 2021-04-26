After the flood last summer in the South Side, many residents went looking for solutions. On Monday, Buchanan County officials addressed the initial response to the flood and possible answers to prevent another one.
The Federal and State Emergency Management Agencies never provided relief following the flood in July. The county said this was because it didn’t affect enough area of the South Side and the financial ramifications didn’t meet the agency’s qualifications.
“We contacted (SEMA) after the flood, and we gave them the amount of houses that we had (that were damaged),” said Buchanan County Emergency Manager Bill Britton. “Bill Lamar (the city emergency manager) and I went house to house for the small business administration loans and it just didn’t meet FEMA’s guidelines.”
Despite the lack of funds from the federal and state level, the county and city did contribute time and money. The city helped pump out basements and improve driveway ditches. The county helped clear debris from Contrary Creek, and both provided dumpsters.
Yet many residents are still displaced and have significant financial damage to their homes. Some South Siders feel as if they are on their own and have taken matters into their own hands.
Aaron Armstrong, a South Side resident, contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to see if the organization could help clear Contrary Creek. The department said it didn’t have the funds to help but provided “No Dumping” signs to be placed along the banks.
“We did bring down some signs that were given to us by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and those are going to be posted along the creek,” Armstrong said. “We actually have a date set for Ron Hook to join us in going out and putting those signs up along the creek.”
Armstrong also reached out to the United States Army Corps of Engineers to discuss control burns in the creek to clear downed trees and limbs. The Corp said burns in creek beds are prohibited because it contaminates the waterway.
During his meeting with Britton and Ron Hook, the western district Buchanan County commissioner, Armstrong brought up building a levy on the creek. While this is possible, it is a major process. Funding a levy is expensive and usually requires taxation and the formation of a review board.
The most likely solution to come from the meeting is the creation of a committee. Hook and Britton agreed to be a part of a group with other state, city and county officials to continue discussions around solutions to prevent another South Side flood.
“It's a very good sign that we've all agreed to form some sort of committee, get our agencies involved and meet together,” Armstrong said, “where we can come up with a plan that's going to be less costly and beneficial to residents of south St. Joseph.”
