The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making changes to Buchanan County’s flood map, which could affect South Side residents and economic development.
Ron and Elaine Baker didn’t have flood insurance — like many South Siders — before Contrary Creek overflowed last year and ruined their home.
“It was never a problem,” said Elaine. “You're not in a floodplain, so when you went and bought (the house), (flood insurance) wasn't required, so we didn't have it.”
The Bakers have it now though. Ron said they pay about $573 a year for the insurance plan — a small price to pay for peace of mind.
“After going through what we went through, I definitely wanted flood insurance,” Ron said. “I would recommend anybody in this area that was affected by this flood last year get flood insurance.”
But this might become the norm. One of the proposed changes to the FEMA flood maps is zoning designations in South Side neighborhoods near Contrary Creek. These areas would be changed from Zone B to Zone A, meaning homeowners would be required to have flood insurance.
“It'll affect the pocketbook to them, initially, but it will also open up that grant money through FEMA to help them when a flood occurs because they were not available to get that because they were in what the old maps called zone B,” said Jim Haake, the city’s chief building official.
While the new designation would allow for more grants, not everyone can afford flood insurance.
“If there is a flood, if you have flood insurance, then there's some opportunity to get some additional assistance,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “It's expensive, though. That's the dilemma. Flood insurance is not all that cheap when you're in a flood-prone area.”
But FEMA does provide discounts. Homeowners can get 70% of the first $35,000 when their home is newly mapped in Zone A and therefore forced to get flood insurance. If a homeowner already has flood insurance, it increases by no more than 15% until it reaches the full risk rating.
The other potential change to the flood maps is the de-designation of floodways along major roads.
St. Joseph Avenue and Frederick Avenue are both considered floodways, meaning they have strict guidelines for development.
“A floodway has an active current, so if you develop in that active current, you're basically damming the floodway causing the floodplain to get even bigger and wider and, causing more damage to more residents and more citizens,” Haake said. “They say floodway development is highly prohibited.”
Many buildings along these roads were built before the floodway designation took effect, but a property owner runs into roadblocks if they want to build off of existing structures.
“Anytime anybody comes in to get a permit to either remodel an existing building or build a new structure in and along those areas, it's really basically impossible,” Haake said.
Through FEMA’s recent testing, it determined the flow of water is contained in the stormwater system or flows on the street, therefore the floodway designations are no longer applicable.
FEMA, Buchanan County and the City of St. Joseph have been working on the maps for about two years and they are expected to be approved in the winter of 2022.
