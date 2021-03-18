Springtime in Buchanan County brings the risk of swelling waterways due to rain and melting snow, and with it comes the likelihood of roads flooding.
Responses by Buchanan County law enforcement and the Road and Bridge Department play big roles after roads flood.
The top duties for law enforcement are barrier patrol and maintaining traffic flow, Maj. Thomas Cates of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said.
"That's the main thing that we do and any time that someone were to get submerged or go off the roadway, we're there to rescue," he said.
There are a handful of county roads that regularly flood when rivers overflow, Road and Bridge — Eastern Supervisor Brian Burnett said.
"We got probably 10 or 11 roads that'll flood," he said. "I mean, it just kind of depends on the north rains."
Getting stranded on flooded roads happens to motorists traveling through and local residents alike. It often happens because drivers assume they know an area well or overestimate what their vehicles can handle, Cates said.
"We recognize that sometimes people make poor decisions, tend to ignore some kind of safety roadblock and maybe try and go around," he said.
It doesn't take much to put a driver in a tough situation, Cates said, since vehicles can hydroplane in as little as three inches of water.
Once flooding starts is when work gets intensive for the road and bridge staff. They start by closing roads, and when water subsides they begin clearing mud, tree limbs and other debris.
There is limited preparation that can be done beforehand, Burnett said.
"I mean, we just make sure we have rock on the roads ... to make sure they don't get as muddy when the water does get out," he said. "Some of our roads will wash out because of the currents. Some of them just get the sediment that will settle on the road after the water goes away, but really there's not much to prep. I mean, you just wait for Mother Nature to take its toll."
Most of the work that prevents roads from washing out is year-round maintenance like proper grading.
