Repairs to fix a breach in the Rushville-Sugar Lake Levee caused by flooding in 2019 are on the way.
The levee breach left homeowners stranded and U.S Highway 59 closed for weeks in 2019. The bid to fix it is being awarded to Superior Excavating, LLC of Wichita, Kansas. The business was the lowest bidder of the 11 total companies that applied to complete this project. The contract was awarded for about $972,000. Federal and local sources, including the levee district, are contributing to the cost of the repairs.
“(It) works out great for the levee district since they have to participate in the cost share. It worked out well,” said Mike Dulin, an emergency management specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District.
That cost share for the levee fix is 80% from federal dollars and a 20% local match. Of that 20%, Buchanan County approved a Community Development Block Grant to pay for 75% of the local match, leaving the levee district to pay 5% or just shy of $50,000.
There were several hurdles to go through besides the levee district finding money to pay for the match. The levee sits on land owned by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Paperwork was submitted to the NRCS from the Corps of Engineers and awaited approval for several months before bids were allowed to open for repairs.
Now that the bulk of the work is behind them, officials with the Corps of Engineers are waiting for the vetting process of Superior Excavating, LLC to be complete before boots get on the ground.
“A company that you have never worked with before needs to verify they have the staff and equipment in place to be able to do that,” Dulin said. “There is a vetting process we have to go through to make sure that the people we hire and pay have the equipment and the jobs they have.”
Dulin said that the vetting process should be completed soon so work can begin relatively quickly. The expected completion date is the second part of May. Dry conditions last year turned out to be great conditions to repair levees along the Missouri River in the Kansas City district, according to Dulin.
“We have been pretty fortunate it's been pretty dry this year and last year. It looks like we are setting up for drought conditions,” Dulin said.
The entire Kansas City district levee completion is at about 65%, with the hopes to get near 100% before the peak of summer.
For two other levees in Buchanan County, MRLS 455 is 100% complete to fix sand boil issues it had, and the Halls Levee District just needed reseeding, which is finished as well.