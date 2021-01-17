Even in the thick of winter in the Midwest, property owners and insurance companies look ahead to the incoming flood season of 2021.
After a less eventful season in 2020, the hope is to see low water again this year. Premiums for commercial and residential flood policies usually increase year to year, especially for people that have property in repeated flood event areas.
“From what I am reading is that we could see a 10 to 25 percent increase applying in those flood zones that are more hazardous,” Heidi Walker, the Vice President of CBIZ Insurance Services, Inc. said. “Where a particular location has had multiple flood situations the policies had to pay a higher rate.”
Walker did mention though that when premium rates increase, it also increases the number of deductibles able to be given to a property. Insurance carriers mandate those deductible increases every single year.
For those not looking for private flood insurance for the upcoming year there is always the National Flood Insurance program. There are some changes on how damage will be examined this upcoming October.
“The national flood program will see huge changes this year. In past years individual property underwriting was not taken into consideration,” Walker said. “They don’t take into consideration if you elevated your lot, implemented flood doors, or possibly have mechanical equipment like heaters up above ground level. They have not considered that in the past. Effective October 1, 2021, they will be doing that.”
This new program is called Risk Rating 2.0. It was originally scheduled to be rolled out this past October. It was pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic.
“While the agency initially announced that new rates for all single-family homes would go into effect nationwide on October 1, 2020, some additional time is required to broaden the agency’s analyses of the proposed rating structure across its entire book of business, to include its relationship to communities behind levees. Therefore, FEMA decided to adjust implementation of Risk Rating 2.0 by one year to October 1, 2021,” FEMA officials said in a press release.
According to FEMA, this will give extra time for customers to switch over to this plan to help them out in the future.