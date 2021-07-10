A decade ago, Holt County experienced a historic flood that, no matter how much planning went into place, turned out to be violent and deadly.
Following flooding in 2010, the area was hit with a double-whammy of another such event in July 2011 that set records at the time, toppled levees and put areas of Holt, Atchison and Buchanan counties underwater.
Since then, flooding has been frequent in Northwest Missouri, with enough occurring that Greg Book, the mayor of Forest City, Missouri, a city of about 270 people located in Holt County, can’t keep them all straight.
“We’ve had so many floods over the last 20 years, it’s hard to distinguish which your flood you’re talking about,” Book said when asked what he remembers about the 2011 flood.
For Eric Laria, a Holt County resident and visitor to Big Lake for more than two decades, the 2011 flood was unforgettable.
“It was devastating. Big Lake has been through a lot, but that felt like something different,” Laria said.
According to News-Press files, three months of flooding in 2011 caused an estimated $630 million in damages, from toppled levees to thousands of acres of crops destroyed throughout Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. Parts of Interstate 29 were closed, and areas in St. Joseph like the St. Jo Frontier Casino and Heritage Park softball fields were shuttered because of flooding. A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer and his dog died after being swept away by the floodwaters.
“It certainly forever changed our community, our culture. I mean, there’s a footprint from that flood that’s going to stay with us,” Kathy Kunkel, then the Holt County clerk, said in 2012.
A catastrophic death
While lives were spared because many people either evacuated flooded areas of Missouri or fortified their homes, the safety workers who monitored the flood experienced an unforgettable loss.
On Aug. 1, 2011, Trooper Fred Guthrie of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H, which covers Northwest Missouri, and his dog Reed, were swept away by floodwaters on Missouri Highways 118 and 111 in Holt County.
After a dive search and survey of the flooded area were conducted, Guthrie’s body was found. A memorial service was held for him a few months later. He also was honored by the Missouri State House of Representatives and had a portion of Interstate 29 dedicated in his honor.
“No greater sacrifice was that of Trooper Guthrie offering up his own life protecting and serving his community,” then-State Rep. Nick Marshall said during the dedication of the highway. “True greatness doesn’t come from your position but comes through service. He was a hero.”
A 17-year veteran of the Missouri State Water Patrol, before it merged with the highway patrol in 2011, Guthrie was remembered as a family man and person who wanted to protect others. Sheldon Lyon, the then-spokesperson for patrol’s Troop H, said his death took an emotional toll on the department.
“He was a very well-loved trooper. That loss was even harder because it was a very good friend,” he said.
After 2011
Following the 2011 devastation, fears lingered in the area that more floods were coming. In subsequent years those became a reality, most notably with the record-setting flood of 2019.
Along with the rising waters, the anger in Holt County towards the Army Corps of Engineers elevated as many blamed motions like the Endangered Species Act in 1973 for placing the importance of animals like the pallid sturgeon, a bottom-dwelling fish native to Missouri and Mississippi rivers, over the lives and homes of people downstream.
“People here are mad. We’re always going to be mad. What the Corps has done to this area is unforgivable, and I don’t care who knows that,” Laria said.
In the past several years, farmers have issued lawsuits against the Corps of Engineers. In 2020, a judge ruled Ideker Farms of Holt County, Missouri, was owed about $3.7 million-plus interest, and about $1 million for levee repairs. Earlier this year, a similar class-action lawsuit in Holt County was filed in court.
While there have been some efforts to help alleviate future floods, like the Corps lowering lakes north of Big Lake, there are worries about future floods and repairs needed to the levees that were destroyed by the overflowing waters.
One thing that gives Lyon hope is witnessing the coordinated effort between local agencies and their dedication to helping others.
“When disasters happen, we know who to call, we know how to activate them and that helps so much. Whether it’s Red Cross, the highway patrol, the county agencies, it’s in town with the police department and with the city of St. Joe, all these folks act together,” he said.
Book said that when the 2019 flood hit, FEMA’s response gave some people in the area comfort that they weren’t forgotten. He hopes that will be the norm if and when future floods strike.
“FEMA reacted and stayed in touch, especially in small communities like ours (where) we can’t employ people like towns of 100,000 ... to handle this,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like they get left behind ... But I thought they were really good to come up and talk to us and sit down and take notes.”
Lyon said no matter what happens, he knows people will come together to help each other.
“When we were assigned to areas like Holt County, it was good to see people that ask for help when they need it, but a lot of them will figure out the solutions on their own. They’re tough. They’ve got grit. They’ve been through it and they know the drill, so to speak,” he said.
