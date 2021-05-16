Highway 59 in southwestern Buchanan County has been on the minds of residents, legislators, business owners and transportation officials for years. When the Missouri River gets high, those who rely on the roadway for travel between Kansas and Missouri start to sweat.
Even though President Biden’s $2 trillion transportation plan has not been put into motion officially, local officials at Mo-Kan Regional Council and the Missouri Department of Transportation are preparing to apply for some of those federal dollars to be allocated towards raising Highway 59 out of the harm of flooding.
Mo-Kan has applied for grants on behalf of Buchanan County several times for raising the highway, but those efforts have not been successful.
“So we were unsuccessful for the BUILD grant last year. There is a new round coming out,” Rebecca Thacker said, a Community Development Planner in Mo-Kan’s regional office, said.
BUILD grants now are known as RAISE grants. Even though the name has changed, but the grant’s purpose has not.
Mo-Kan is in charge of officially filing for the grant after collecting data from community input and after coordinating with MoDOT. MoDOT will oversee the price estimates for plans related to raising the road and how much the actual construction would cost.
“The study and design grant aspect will cost around $1 million, and as far as construction, we are thinking $9 million for construction,” said Chris Redline, the Northwest District engineer for MoDOT. “With this being in the floodplain, it could even be more than that.”
There are several reasons the road has not been raised yet. Funding is an issue, and the highway still is drivable after floodwaters recede.
In 2019, the highway was closed for 115 days due to flooding, causing significant disruption, Thacker said.
“But when the water receded, there was no damage to the road,” he said. “It is hard to get around to Highway 59 to get that fixed when there is such limited funding available.”
Many times, state and federal dollars are allocated to roads that have seen significant damage from floodwaters, but Highway 59 does not fit the bill for that. But that doesn’t mean Mo-Kan won’t keep applying for federal dollars.
These grants are usually 100% federally funded, which makes them competitive with no local match. Mo-Kan is hoping to add to its pitch by showing the economic impact and dollars lost when the roadway is shut down.
Funding requests are due July 12.
