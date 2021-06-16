Local health departments will be constrained in their ability to extend emergency orders under a new law.
Under the new legislation, health departments only can issue an order for 30 days. Such an order would then need to be extended by a local governmental body like a county commission or city council.
"We want to make sure there's plenty of transparency on the local level," Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said. "We want local governments to have input, even during a crisis, even during a pandemic."
The new law wouldn't have changed the procedure the city of St. Joseph followed in issuing emergency orders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray first issued an emergency declaration under his own authority, initially to close non-essential businesses and then to require masks.
Those orders were independent of the St. Joseph Health Department, an agency that also operates as Buchanan County's health service. The St. Joseph City Council later ratified McMurray's mask order, also independent of the health department.
While the health department never issued such an order, Debra Bradley, the city's health director, said the then-proposed legislation was "sad" in a previous interview with News-Press NOW before the governor signed the law.
"It's sad that our legislative body is restricting local public health authority just because we don't make these kind of orders lightly," Bradley said. "They (the council and mayor) did the orders with my input."
In Platte County, health orders were issued by the county's health director and not the local government.
The same occurred in Livingston County, where a local health professional made the call instead of elected leaders.
Parson said at a press conference Tuesday that the point of the bill is to return the power to local leaders.
Under the new law, health departments can issue orders restricting access to schools, businesses and churches for 30 days if the governor has declared an emergency.
Those orders could be extended, apparently for an unlimited number of times, by a majority vote of the local "political subdivision."
If an emergency has not been declared by the governor, then local health departments can issue orders lasting only 21 days. Those orders can be extended by a two-thirds vote of the local government.
In either case, if the orders are not extended, the health department can only issue one 30-day order in each 180-day period. If a health department is under the purview of multiple counties, the health department would require an extension vote from each of the local governments.
