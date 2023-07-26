Flood disaster sparked resilience

The Missouri River runs low Wednesday at only 6.9 feet in St. Joseph, but that wasn’t the case 30 years ago when it crested at 32.07 feet during the flood of 1993. That mark on July 26, 1993, is tied for the highest water level ever recorded in St. Joseph.
The Missouri River runs low Wednesday at only 6.9 feet in St. Joseph, but that wasn’t the case 30 years ago when it crested at 32.07 feet during the flood of 1993. That mark on July 26, 1993, is tied for the highest water level ever recorded in St. Joseph.
Water flows from the taps, a C-130 roars in the sky and sandbars are visible on a Missouri River that runs low at under 7 feet.
That wasn’t the case 30 years ago when the river crested at 32.07 feet on July 26, 1993, the highest level ever recorded at the time in St. Joseph. The flood of 1993 swamped Rosecrans Memorial Airport, left St. Joseph without running water for days and forced the closure of some large employers.
“We went out the next day to take a look,” said Steve McCamy, the base commander for the 139th Airlift Wing in 1993. “We prepared ourselves for the worst, but we didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was.”
The flood was a disaster, but it also served as a sign of resilience for St. Joseph. People came together to deliver bottled water, hoist sandbags and begin the long cleanup.
“The remarkable men and women that I worked with back then stepped up to the plate and helped clean up the base and repair things,” McCamy said.
Even with so much devastation, the flood sowed the seeds for significant improvements in St. Joseph. A new water plant, located away from the river, is not likely to get shut down in major flooding events that occur with more frequency these days.
“The new plant is amazing,” said Jody Carlson, the vice president of engineering and business development for Missouri American Water. “The old plant flooded in 1993. Everyone remembers that, but the new plant is up out of the floodplain so people don’t have to worry about that.”
McCamy recalls how, in the days after the 1993 flood, some politicians pushed to relocate the 139th Airlift Wing and its training center to another base or another state. “So as I was getting those calls, I made one call to Sen. Bond at the time and said, ‘Senator, I need these people to lay off. We’re going to recover this base. We’re going to stay in St. Joe, but I need you.’”
Kit Bond, a Missouri senator at the time, did his job. So did the men and women who cleaned up the base. McCamy recalls the impression they made a few months later when the commander of the National Guard toured Rosecrans.
“He couldn’t believe the remarkable things that we’d done in three weeks,” McCamy said. “I think we convinced him that day that Rosecrans was going to stay here, the Air Guard was going to stay here, the tactics school was going to stay here. We approached it like it was any sort of combat mission.”
That doesn’t mean it was easy. McCamy recalls walking the levee prior to the flood, when the river was still rising.
“We walked the whole levee that day and it was a pretty scary walk,” he said.
