Flood disaster sparked resilience
Video play button

Water flows from the taps, a C-130 roars in the sky and sandbars are visible on a Missouri River that runs low at under 7 feet.

That wasn’t the case 30 years ago when the river crested at 32.07 feet on July 26, 1993, the highest level ever recorded at the time in St. Joseph. The flood of 1993 swamped Rosecrans Memorial Airport, left St. Joseph without running water for days and forced the closure of some large employers.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.