Extra funds from a now-discontinued Buchanan County levee tax will be used to help make additional flooding repairs.
The Rushville-Sugar Lake levee breach in southwestern Buchanan County will be getting fixed this year and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a bid to do so last week to Superior Excavating, LLC of Wichita, Kansas for $972,000. There was a local match required to kickstart the bid, which in total adds up to $50,000. Since Buchanan County residents voted to end a levee repair tax aimed at fixing the Missouri River levee system this past August, extra funds have been available for use on other levees along the Missouri River.
“We sent them a check just to get the ball rolling and get the bid process started in the amount of $27,000,” Ron Hook, Buchanan County Western District Commissioner, said. “That is in their hand, passed to the Corps to get the project started.”
Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said in October that county officials informed the Corps of Engineers they had $82,000 ready to be used specifically for the levee breach construction.
“The e-commerce between Atchison and Buchanan County is quite significant. Whenever you close down that Amelia Earhart Bridge, you are looking at another 30 to 35 minutes travel time for teachers, hospital workers, taking grain to market. It's costly for everybody,” Hook said.
It has been almost two years since the levee breached in 2019, allowing high waters from the Missouri River to pour into farmland, flood people’s homes and shut down U.S. Highway 59. The process of repairs took a long time to get started due to several factors, including the levee district having difficulty coming up with money for the needed fixes.
“The reason that the levee district didn’t have the money set aside for this was because they weren’t taxing people who lived down by the levee and are protected,” Hook said. “I think it kind of opened their eyes that they put a land tax down there on some of the properties down there protected by it.”
Hook said there are still “several hundred-thousand dollars" left in the county's levee tax fund after the contribution to the Rushville-Sugar Lake repairs. He said that the county will hold onto those funds until a levee issue is brought up again. One avenue for those funds being used could be for elevating U.S. Highway 59, but those conversations remain in an early phase.