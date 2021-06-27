Community gathering in Amazonia eases burden for flood victims

Residents of Amazonia, Missouri gathered at the Amazonia Community Building Sunday afternoon to help flood victims during their trying time.
The flood happened on Thursday, so there were alot people in our community that obviously needed our help. We stepped up to the occasion, all of course with the help from donations, volunteers and a lot of giving.” said Audrey Wells, Co-Chair of the Amazonia Betterment Committee, who was responsible for the outreach event at Amazonia Community Building.
The Amazonia Betterment Committee had their first meeting as a committee last Wednesday, June 23. Their meeting was held virtually with the major talking point being the town’s Fall Festival.
The very next evening on Thursday, June 24, stretches of heavy rainfall in the Northwest Missouri area caused the town of Amazonia, population just over 300 people, to flood and forced many folks out of their homes. The Troop H Marine Division and the Andrew County Fire and Rescue teams issued evacuations for residents of the town and even conducted water rescues that same evening.
To help ease the burden of the situation, folks from the community supplied cooked food for flood victims along with food and household items they could take with them. The uplifting event was a step in the right direction for those who had been impacted by the highrisen flood water like Roy Proctor, a resident of Amazonia whose home became flooded due to heavy rainfall on June 24.
“The state highway patrol woke us up and made us get out. They took us out on a boat,” said Proctor.
Proctor and his family are now having to adjust to different living arrangements while the situation gets sorted out. He and his family are living with a relative in a two bedroom apartment which is not entirely ideal given the size of the family.
“There’s five of us, so not much room, but we’re doing what we can do.” said Proctor.
Debbie Hart also saw her home become flooded over time. Just before 11:30 p.m. last Thursday evening, Hart says the water had already reached as tall as her porch steps. That next day, the water had reached three feet deep inside of her and her husband’s home.
“Everything in the house was just tipped over, just completely a disaster. We even had a camper out there that had been completely toppled over,” said Hart.
The assistance program that took place Sunday afternoon even included representatives from the American Red Cross on sight who would meet with the flood victims needing more assistance.
Wells says she hoped the community gathering on Sunday would bring a sense of normalcy by just providing a hot meal and supplying goods for those impacted.
