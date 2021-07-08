As request of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be examining flood damage in 17 different counties including Buchanan County.
This comes after a storm two weeks ago that resulted in flash flooding and damage widespread throughout Missouri. Some areas in Buchanan County received close to eight inches of rainfall.
St. Joseph Emergency Manager Bill Lamar said the threshold for the state is $9 million worth of damage and $350,000 from the county itself to get FEMA to come and help. The relief funds would be done on infrastructure not individual properties.
"We've had some roads that have been washed out, some drainage tube that have been damaged, and that's the type of equipment for this declaration that FEMA will be looking at," Lamar said.
Last year a flood of Contrary Creek caused outcry from south siders for help, but FEMA did not assist. Lamar said this is because it was an isolated incident and there was not enough damage to get a claim with FEMA. In this incident since there are 17 counties and widespread damage, Parson requested the funding.
"Go back to like 2019, the big major flooding we had on the river, that was millions and millions of dollars through six to eight states, so that in turn easily met the threshold," Lamar said. "On this particular incident this is 15 to 17 counties in just Missouri where the one that happened on the south end basically happened to part of our city or part of our county and it was unable to meet the threshold," Lamar said.
Lamar said FEMA should be in town to look at potential damage July 13.
