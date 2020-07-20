St. Joseph's South Side flooded Monday morning with water reaching higher than six inches in some area between Alabama Street to Parker Road and King Hill Avenue to U.S. Highway 59.
Neighbors at the intersection of West Valley Street and Lake Avenue stood above their flooded sidewalks and yelled to one another on their plans to evacuate.
First responders from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the St. Joseph Police Department and the St. Joseph Fire Department collaborated to help address the concern.
"There was a vehicle stuck in high water -- deputies had to break a window and help get a person out," Sheriff Bill Puett said. "Multiple agencies have been helping get residents out of houses, I know that there's been several deputies that have helped carry people out."
The City of St. Joseph opened a temporary shelter for effected residents at the Civic Arena, and according to Assistant to the City Manager Mary Robertson, at least 22 individuals have been taken in at the facility.
The area between Alabama to Parker Road and King Hill Avenue to Highway 59 was closed, and at least one water rescue was performed by first responders Monday morning at 7100 block of Marie Street.
"Six inches of water can lift a vehicle up and take it away," Puett said.
Contrary Creek likely overflowed, which compounded the situation.
Relief in the area may not com immediately, as rain is forecasted Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.
"The best recommendation I can have is to make sure that there's plans in place," Puett said.
Specifically, Puett mentioned having medicine and essential paperwork organized incase another flash flood occurs.