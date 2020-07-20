Hearkening back to the sequence of events that troubled the region in 2019, floodwaters reportedly on Monday morning swamped a section of U.S. Highway 59 south of St. Joseph.
According to a traveler information map prepared by the Missouri Department of Transportation, a stretch of the highway between Contrary Creek in the north and Missouri Route KK in the south, near Rushville, Missouri, is listed as closed due to flooding. The closure is slated to last indefinitely.
The highway is the primary means of accessing Atchison, Kansas, and other communities on the Kansas side of the river, from the St. Joseph area. While the closure remains in effect, drivers may take I-29 south to Missouri Highway 92 and over to Leavenworth, Kansas, across the Centennial Bridge, or head west on U.S. Highway 36 across the Pony Express Bridges to Elwood and then continue on that road until the junction with Kansas Highway 7, which leads south.