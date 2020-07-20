Flood waters consumed the South End of St. Joseph with waters reaching over six inches on U.S. Highway 59 South, beginning at the Alabama Street intersection.
Water filled the streets in-between homes at the intersection of West Valley Street and Lake Avenue as home owners weighed whether or not to leave their residence.
The City of St. Joseph opened a temporary shelter for effected residents at the Civic Arena.
The area between Alabama to Parker Road and King Hill Avenue to Highway 59 have been closed.
At least one water rescue was performed by first responders this morning at 7115 Marie Street.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, U.S. Route 59 in Buchanan County is now closed from the south city limits of St. Joseph to Route KK at Halls Route 116 at Rushville. Rushville to Atchison, Kansas, including the Amelia Earhart Bridge, was closed earlier Monday, but reopened late in the morning.
The highway is the primary means of accessing Atchison, Kansas, and other communities on the Kansas side of the river, from the St. Joseph area. While the closure remains in effect, drivers may take I-29 south to Missouri Highway 92 and over to Leavenworth, Kansas, across the Centennial Bridge, or head west on U.S. Highway 36 across the Pony Express Bridges to Elwood and then continue on that road until the junction with Kansas Highway 7, which leads south.