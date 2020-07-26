The flooding that happened on the South Side of St. Joseph last week wasn’t expected, leaving many in the area facing substantial damage to their homes and possessions.
Ask any of those with the American Red Cross who helped and assessed damage done by the flooding, and they’ll echo the same message: This was the worst water damage they’ve experienced in years.
Wanda Thomas has lived in the area since she was a little girl. She had 8 feet of water in her basement from the flooding.
“In (1984), it was pretty close to this high,” Thomas said. “It filled almost our basement all the way. Before that I can remember something when I was little – we thought water was gonna get in a basement but it didn't quite get that much.”
Thomas and her husband were provided temporary housing by the Red Cross.
Nancy Crockett has lived in the affected area for 40 years. She cares for four grandkids at her home. Damage to her foundation may lead to the home being foreclosed, she said. Crockett and her grandchildren were put up in a hotel by the American Red Cross.
However, not everyone has been helped and recovering the materials lost will take time.
Many people South Side residents have pointed to one cause or another for the flood damage -- four to six inches of rainfall in quick succession, a log jam at Contrary Creek or the sewer overflow.
Last week's flooding was likely a combination of all three, with Mother Nature overseeing the destruction at the root.
Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook said he believed flooding would have occurred even if Contrary Creek hadn’t had a blockage at the Marie Street Bridge last Monday morning.
Regardless of the causes, the city of St. Joseph acted by sending first responders into the area, clearing the clog in the creek and strategizing recovery with the local Red Cross.
David Moyers was one of two Red Cross volunteers who spoke with more than a hundred people last week.
“We began with setting a perimeter around the affected area, identifying where the flood was,” Moyers said. “We've interviewed people along the way – people will come up to us and express their concerns.”
Lisa Moser is the Open Door Food Kitchen program director and also lived in the affected area. Every day she helps feed homeless individuals lunch. Her rental home is a complete loss.
“They pumped the water out of our basement and as they got all the water out, at the end of the house the foundation caved in,” Moser said. “And I really am homeless because I don't have a place to go. So I mean, I know, I can kind of feel how (the Open Door patrons) feel, you know?”
The food kitchen board allowed Moser to sleep in the facility overnight and also set up a Go Fund Me page to help her with expenses during this time.