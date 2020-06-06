Low lying roads and heavy rains causes danger for drivers around this time every year. In the flooding of last year, Buchanan County Emergency Management and first responders performed two water rescues due to flood waters.
Bill Brinton, director for Buchanan County Emergency Management, said one of those rescues happened when a truck was washed off of Missouri Highway 59.
“It just takes a very small amount for a vehicle to wash away,“ Brinton said.
He said the best thing to do when water is covering any portion of a roadway, to just turn around.
“We advise people all the time not to drive into standing water, because you don’t know how deep it is and you don’t know how fast a current is going,“ Brinton said.
A widespread campaign was started by the National Weather Service, called “Turn Around Don’t Drown,” works to warn people of the hazards of crossing flood waters when driving or walking.
According to the National Weather Service campaign, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other severe weather related hazard, and over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.
National Weather Service safety information also states that it takes only six inches of moving water to make a person fall, and only one foot of water will float many vehicles. There is also a risk that the roadway underneath the water has washed away.
Brinton echoed the “Turn Around Don’t Drown” campaign and hopes people will think when confronted with flood water.
“Not only are you putting your life in danger, you’re putting the lives of our emergency responders in danger,” he said.
Signs are posted on low lying roadways, but it is also important to pay attention when there is potential for flash flooding.