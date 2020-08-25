One day after being told that her property will need to go through a lengthy rezoning process before she can reconstruct her water-damaged home, a South St. Joseph resident has been told that she can legally rebuild.
On Monday, Linda Kretzer approached the St. Joseph City Council to ask for help for Nancy Crockett, a friend of hers, who had lost her home in the July 20 Contrary Creek flood.
They were told, due to her property being zoned M2 Manufacturing, she would not be able to rebuild a residential structure on the land.
On Tuesday, Kretzer and Crockett were notified by officials in the city's Planning and Community Development Department that she would be able to rebuild after all.
"You don't know how much of a relief this is," Crockett said. "If it hadn't been for my friend, Nancy, and my niece, Candy, I would have just given up. I was so depressed."
Crockett explained that it was discovered that part of her property was, in fact, zoned for residential use.
Mayor Bill McMurray said Director of Planning and Community Development Clint Thompson "made the ruling" that she could go ahead and get the permits for demolition and construction.
Typically, a demolition permit costs $65 and a building permit costs $250 for this scenario, but since the City Council has asked city staff in open meetings to waive such fees for those affected by the flood, Crockett will not be charged.
"It's a happy ending and in less than 24 hours," McMurray said.
Kretzer, who was actually the one notified by City Hall officials that the property would be considered residential, accompanied Crockett to pick up the demolition permit on Tuesday.
"I'm very happy that we'll hopefully be putting a home up within the month," Kretzer said.
She said other neighbors in the area will not be so lucky due to their properties only being zoned for manufacturing.
"It is resolved, but it's not for everyone and I'm not going to stop until we can get the whole problem solved," Kretzer said.
She already has started a petition process with residents in the area.
Crockett will get her permit for construction as soon as she has planned out her new home.
She said there were many people who helped her through the process and she wishes to thank them all.