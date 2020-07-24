For some homes on the South Side, flooding damage from earlier this week has resulted in sludgy mud taking the place of their yard and entering their homes.
The flooding has meant that people from the South Side have been displaced from their homes.
The 7000 block of Marie Street has experienced the flood in full force and the quicksand mud has replaced what used to be grass.
Sharon Kowalewycz has seen her and her husband Jim's house and her mother's house next door be damaged by the mud and has said it has been an emotional week.
"People don't know what you do when you go through this," Sharon Kowalewycz said. "I've cried all week. It's like, what use is it to cry and it's not like it is doing any good."
The community on Marie Sreet expressed frustration and said they had not seen much support from the city or the county.
"The thing that gripes me is if something like this happened on Ashland Avenue, Frederick Avenue, Noyes Boulevard, the city would be up and down through here and this would have been cleaned up in two days," Jim Kowalewycz said.
Western District Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook said the process for cleanup may take a bit, but he said a variety of different groups are working together to provide the cleanup.
"I do understand that people are anxious to get back in their homes as quick as possible. This area that's down there was hit pretty hard," Hook said. "We're having an effort right now and trying to get dumpsters to people."
Hook said around 200 households were impacted, and they are looking to help people move items out of their house.
Sharon and Jim said they are thankful to have flood insurance, but they are worried for their neighbors who don't. They said the work being done has been a community effort and all they can do is hope.
"I guess you have to take it one day at a time. We go to church, we believe in the Lord and the Lord is going to take care of us," Sharon Kowalewycz said.
The reality of the cleanup could be overwhelming.
"It's just a mess." Jim Kowalewycz said. "What can you do with this stuff?"
The American Red Cross is currently helping displaced families go to a hotel for four to five nights.