The damage from last month's flooding caused by Contrary Creek is still being repaired on St. Joseph's South Side as the City Council plans to discuss more funding.
To date, the Council has allocated over $60,000 from the Cell Phone Program budget for dumpsters and has seen over 727 tons of debris removed from affected properties in around 275 dumpsters. An average of 35 dumpsters are taken to the landfill per day, and next week, funds could be continued for such work.
On Monday, the City Council will see an emergency item to allocate $30,000 more to provide debris removal and portable restroom facilities to mitigate the effect of the flood.
Gregory Osborn has been busy helping to strip, repair and clean his mother-in-laws property on Marie Street. He says the dumpsters have been helpful, but are still needed as more work must be done in South St. Joseph.
Osborn said his mother-in-law had insurance, but a payout from FEMA will not come close to covering expenses.
“We've been trying to get FEMA to help us out because that's the ones who control the flood insurance," Osborn said. "They've been working with her, trying to get her to get (benefits) and, finally, they gave her a call today saying 'we're going to give you a $7,500 check.' Servpro, when they come in and they clean up, they gave us an estimate of $22,000 dollars. Anything the insurance doesn't cover you have to pay for out of pocket."
He said his mother-in-law has lived in the home for 55 years and the flood destroyed almost everything, including walls, appliances and antique furniture.
"She's 85 years old, July 20th, it just devastated everything in the house,” he said.
He hopes an emergency declaration is made by the state so that more funds become available for those affected. His sister-in-law lives next door to his mother-in-law and had even worse damage, including the destruction of a newly renovated kitchen.
Councilmember Kent O'Dell has been going to the flood zone to monitor the situation for weeks, and said more funding is absolutely needed.
“Everybody down here on the South Side is pretty resilient, but we’re going to need a little bit more help down here," O'Dell said.
He said city funds have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Council is still supportive of helping as much as possible. He said they continue to contact state and federal sources to try and find money, but they have not been any help so far.
O'Dell hopes the citizens of St. Joseph will continue to help through volunteerism and donations.
“I’d kind of like to appeal a little bit to some of these contractors around here," O'Dell said. "If they’ve got extra material or scrap stuff from another project, or maybe something sitting in a warehouse or something: sheetrock, lumber, flooring, sheeting, anything, (they should donate it)."
He said anyone interested in helping should contact the United Way at 816-364-2381.
On Thursday, United Way President Kylee Strough told the City Council that they want residents to know that help is available for repairs, but safety must be considered first.
"If they would like to have any help with repairing their home, as we get resources available as a community, they first need to connect with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief because we want to make sure that the environment we're sending volunteers in has been properly cleaned out and eradicated of mold," Strough said.
The number for Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief is 816-752-0943.
Strough also said that the Small Business Association is offering loans to residents affected by the flood.