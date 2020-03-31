A five-way race has been set to determine the Democratic nominee for the Missouri 6th District U.S. House seat.
The five-week filing period ended Tuesday with incumbent Congressman Sam Graves, a Tarkio Republican, getting an opponent for the August primary.
The field of Democrats – Ramona Farris of Kansas City, Charles West of Canton, Gena L. Ross of Platte City and Henry Martin of Kansas City – did not change since the first day of filing, Feb. 25 ... that is until Tuesday afternoon, when Donald Robert Sartain of St. Joseph presented his paperwork.
The last day also yielded Graves with an intra-party challenge from Chris Ryan of Liberty.
A Libertarian candidate, Jim Higgins of St. Louis, also entered the race earlier this month.
Democratic opponents of Graves have not fared well, especially since the expansion of the 6th District after reapportionment following the 2010 census cost Missouri one of its congressional seats.
The district now stretches across the northern tier of the state, 36 counties from the Missouri River in the west to the Mississippi River in the east.
The Republican's margin of victory during the previous three election cycles averaged 66 percent to 32 percent versus Democrats.
However, Democratic candidates believe they have found a window to prosper, insisting the nation has grown tired of Washington's dysfunction.
"There has been a lot of division in the country the last several years. You see it on a daily basis, and it just keeps getting worse," West said. "The problem is you don't see anyone trying to work together to fix the situation and bring the country together."
West is the only one of the Democrats from the eastern portion of the district and in a mostly rural area. The address listed on his filing is in a town of about 2,400 abutting the Mississippi River.
Farris, who grew up in St. Joseph, lists her priority issues as health care, agriculture, education and infrastructure. She embraces the idea of representing such a large district.
"(I will make) sure that I represent everyone in the district, not just those who support me," she said. "Listening to folks and hearing a different perspective, and trying to find that common ground. At the end of the day, we want the same things."
Martin, an Army veteran who served in the Persian Gulf, after which he became a teacher and coach, won the Democratic primary in the 6th District race two years before losing in the general election.
His campaign website cites issues ranging from ranging from reform of the American prison system, a focus on infrastructure improvements, enactment of provisions regarding a living wage and health care.
Democrats face challenges in raising funds and expanding name recognition across the broad district, objectives exacerbated by the social distancing caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Ross, who has a doctorate in public policy and administration, said at the time of her filing that she favors a personal touch in her campaigning.
"I love to meet and greet people. I know no stranger," she said.
A Christopher Ryan, from Liberty, ran primary races against Graves in 2016, 2014 and 2012, never getting above 14 percent of the vote. It is not known if he is the Chris Ryan who filed Tuesday.
Neither he nor Sartain could be reached on Tuesday.
The Libertarian, Higgins, lives outside the 6th Congressional District, though that does not disqualify his candidacy.