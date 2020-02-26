A North Missouri congressman wants to serve his 11th term in the U.S. House, while four challengers have filed to try to prevent this.
The incumbent Republican, Sam Graves, submitted his paperwork in Jefferson City Tuesday just after the filing period began. The Tarkio resident first went to Washington after the 2000 election.
Four Democrats stepped forward on the first day to vie for the chance to unseat Graves: Gena L. Ross of Platte City, Charles West of Canton, Henry Martin of Kansas City and Ramona Farris of Kansas City.
During his time in Congress, Graves has been on the majority and minority sides of the chamber, having served as committee and subcommittee chairs. He currently sits as the ranking member, the top Republican, on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
"One thing never seems to go away, and it's as prominent an issue as it's ever been, it's the flooding and dealing with the Corps of Engineers," Graves said after filing.
"I enjoy representing the district, and the people of the 6th District have been extraordinarily supportive, and it means a lot to me. I never take that lightly."
Democrats in the field voiced an enthusiasm for the issues, though most have limited experience in seeking public office.
Ross, a professor at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College, holds a doctorate in public policy and administration and has long held an interest in serving. She had, though, other priorities to tend to.
"I had to raise my children first. They're grown now, so now I can do me," she said, citing health care and education as two signature issues. "I'm very excited. I have a heart to serve."
Farris, who grew up in St. Joseph and a partner with a company that does communications consulting and government relations, said she believes most 6th District residents want government to function in a better way.
"We're at a point where we have a real opportunity to get back to some common sense conversations, understanding that while we might not agree with our neighbors ... we have to start working on a way to find some common ground," she said.
A breast cancer survivor, she pinpointed access to health care as a topic most citizens have a concern about.
Martin, a long-time coach and educator, won the Democratic primary in 2018 and lost to Graves.
West listed a home address in Canton, a Mississippi River town in Lewis County.
The 6th Congressional District stretches across the top of Missouri, from the Missouri River in the west to the Mississippi River in the east. It encompasses all or part of 36 counties, including all of Northwest Missouri.
The filing period for the August primary elections ends on March 31.