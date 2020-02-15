Local restaurants are expecting to see an increase in customers between Feb. 21 and March 1 for St. Joseph’s first Restaurant Week, coordinated by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Joe Town Fun.
There’s 26 participating restaurants offering specials and highlighting food items for the entire week.
Kristi Bailey, Chamber director of communications and marketing, said this is something they’ve been wanting to bring to St. Joseph for years.
“A lot of other cities have had restaurant weeks and have seen a lot of success with it,” Bailey said.
Bailey said it wasn’t a difficult choice for many of the participating restaurants to join because they knew it would provide numerous benefits.
“Some people had participated in other cities just as a food lovers, so they were quick to raise their hand and say they wanted to be a part of it in St. Joe,” Bailey said.
One of the restaurants is St. Jo Frontier Casino, and Roxanne Miller, marketing director, said it was perfect timing for them to show off their newly renovated facility.
“We want to let the St. Joseph area know we have a new restaurant, sports bar and Jo’s coffee that proudly serves Starbucks, and we were thrilled when the Chamber reached out to us about it,” Miller said.
Miller said they’ll have a different special every day and suggests people check out their Facebook page to stay updated throughout the week.
Bailey believes Restaurant Week will be successful because it’s an entertaining aspect for people to join in on during the cold season.
“The holidays and football season are over and there’s not much to do, so why not go out and try a new restaurant?” Bailey said.
Bailey said it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.
“It’s great for the consumers who want to try new foods at a good price and it’s really great for the restaurants to get some people out during a slow time of year,” Bailey said.
The majority of the restaurants participating are home-grown businesses unique to St. Joseph that Bailey and Miller both agree will attract a great deal of people in the community.
“I have seen this happen in other communities and it gets us out going to our local restaurants versus driving out of town to Kansas City and seeing what we have to offer here in our community,” Miller said.
Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, Feb. 21, at Hi-Ho Bar and Grill at 5 p.m., followed by family-oriented activities at East Hills Mall on Saturday, Feb. 22.
“Saturday is food truck day at the mall with different barbecue trucks and Kona Ice set up and some kids activities,” Bailey said.
For more information regarding Restaurant Week go to stjrestaurantweek.com.