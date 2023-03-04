top story First responders working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First responders working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW Show more Show less By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW Crews work the scene of an accident in the southbound lane of Interstate 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First responders are currently working the scene of a crash on Interstate 29 at the 49 mile marker after a multi-vehicle pileup.The crash is in the southbound lane of I-29 near the King City, St. Joseph exit. Avoid the area and use an alternate route. News-Press NOW will update you on this crash as more information becomes available. Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Social Services Transportation Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Follow Daniel Slaybaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Tn Exchange Two injured in Omaha after shots fired at their vehicle +6 Sports Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South Tn Exchange Recreational cannabis sales pass $70 million in first month of legal adult use More Regional News → National News +7 National News Marianne Williamson begins longshot 2024 challenge to Biden +10 National News Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes +14 Sports Station master in Greece train crash delays court appearance More National News → 0:31 Nice-Looking Weekend 21 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
