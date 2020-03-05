As the public prepares for the coronavirus, law enforcement is taking precautions as well, especially when it comes to the jail systems.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Department personnel have started a screening protocol where they check on the inmates' health, looking for any coronavirus or flu-like symptoms.
"If we suspected something along those lines, that individual would be managed by medical (personnel), whether that meant transporting them to another isolation area or the hospital, however the local health care providers would handle that," Sheriff Bill Puett said. "Then of course, we would provide the security for that inmate if they required security or if they were released by the court."
They also have inmates who do a deep clean during downtime in the common areas.
The other concern with the coronavirus and law enforcement officers, is the possibility of being short-staffed due to illness.
"Depending on how that would work or look, it may be going to 12-hour shifts, reassigning, putting people into other roles to handle whatever assignment that needs to be handled so that we would make sure that we would utilize all of our resources to handle that problem," Puett said.
Even though the virus seems to be moving fast, local EMS staff still will be working as hard as ever, but with extra precautions in some cases.
"If we determine that there is some risk, this individual has traveled extensively, and they're complaining about an upper-respiratory issue or lower-respiratory with a lot of coughing and hacking and sneezing, then we could respond by having a mask on our individual because we are in the back of a box, taking care of this person from the transport scene to the hospital," Wally Patrick, executive director of the Buchanan County EMS, said.
Firefighters also face the risk of being greatly impacted by the virus due to being on call at firehouses and performing EMS duties while on a scene.
"If we do ever end up coming across somebody that has confirmed coronavirus, then we do have additional equipment. We can use the N-95 masks and we can take additional precautions then," Bill Lamar, Chief Training Officer of the St. Joseph Fire Department, said.
Certain protocols are being put in place if multiple crew members were to get sick.
"So, basically, anything that we've done in our department, if we needed to have additional personnel, we can reduce some of our more nonessential-type things. So some of our, let's say, a wellness check or some of our education out in the public, we can reduce that and basically go back to our response levels," Lamar said.