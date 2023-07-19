First responders prepare for training camp responsibilities

Local EMS crews are gearing up to answer the call of need for players and fans in the event of medical emergencies at Chiefs Training Camp.
Buchanan County EMS has worked in partnership with the medical staff of the Kansas City Chiefs since the first year of camp at Missouri Western State University 13 years ago.
The NFL requires an ambulance to be on the scene anytime there is a practice. Since camp happens in Buchanan County, local paramedics play an important role in the safety of all Chiefs players.
Buchanan County EMS Executive Director Wallace Patrick said the local paramedics are prepared for the many potential medical situations that may require their assistance.
Patrick mentioned the Damar Hamlin situation being one of the many scenarios that paramedics prepare for during camp.
“Those are the worst case scenario and that’s why we’re there, so there will be trained people who can rapidly access the player or the team member and deal with those types of situations,” Patrick said.
He said the staff will be prepared to assist with common football injuries as well.
“There’s also orthopedic type injuries and other types of injuries that can occur at a training camp ... ligament injuries, you always hear about ACLs and MCLs and head injuries,” Patrick said. “All those types of things, we’re there just to support the Chiefs medical staff. They have their own physicians and trainers and we support them and work in conjunction with their medical staff.”
There will also be paramedics walking around the venue at Missouri Western to assist fans that may require medical attention.
“Heatstroke, heat exhaustion, we’ve had diabetic emergencies out there before. We’re there just to deal with anything that can possibly occur and they have people on site so that we can do it rapidly,” Patrick said.
For fans that do decide to come out to Missouri Western for camp, Patrick has some tips in mind so fans can stay safe and get the best experience.
“There will be crowds there so you want to give yourself time. If you have issues with mobility, there is some assistance there from Missouri Western. Plan on it being hot, plan on bringing your sunscreen, some water and enjoy yourself,” Patrick said.
