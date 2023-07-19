First responders prepare for training camp responsibilities
Local EMS crews are gearing up to answer the call of need for players and fans in the event of medical emergencies at Chiefs Training Camp.

Buchanan County EMS has worked in partnership with the medical staff of the Kansas City Chiefs since the first year of camp at Missouri Western State University 13 years ago.

