For years, the Holiday with a Hero program has been a way for underprivileged children to have a positive Christmas experience.
Firefighters and police usually lead their own programs, but this year the two will join hands and add Buchanan County EMS to the fold.
It's a positive development for people involved across the board, said Skyler White, a board officer with the International Association of Firefighters Local 77.
"It's great to see a good thing get better," he said. "Not only are we taking care of the kids of St. Joe, but we're able to help spread to some of the other agencies that are joining our group, but take care of their own."
First responders already are enthusiastic for the experience.
Children will have the chance to tour different emergency vehicles and then go shopping alongside responders, said Andrew King with Buchanan County EMS.
"So often when people call 911, it's the worst days of their lives, especially for children, and we don't ever want kids to be scared of us or hide from us because that can make things more dangerous and more complicated," he said. "So by doing these events, that helps these kids learn that we're (people) that they can trust."
The goal is to raise $50,000 in donations to finance purchases for up to 300 area children, White said. His more conservative estimate is to have 150 to 200 children.
"It's a really good thing for the community," he said. "It helps take care of kids that may or may not see a Christmas. It really humbles you to know what you have and what you don't have. That's pretty much the biggest thing about it."
The thought of working with so many youth is a surreal but humbling prospect, King said.
"That's a huge number, but that's 200 kids in our community that have a need," he said. "While it's a big undertaking, we know that with the support of our community, we can do anything."
Donations are being accepted by Local 77 Chapter President Jimmy Williams, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brad Kerns or Buchanan County EMS headquarters.
