The St. Joseph City Council approved the issuance of $6 million in bonds to be used as part of a larger project to repair and replace bridges around the city.
In June of this year, citizens voted to accept a $20 million plan to work on bridges using general obligation bonds that will be repaid through a slight increase in real property tax rates.
On Monday, the council voted to sell the first portion of the bonds.
"This first batch, this first $6 million, is just to do the architectural engineering studies," Mayor Bill McMurray said. "That's all we pulled because that's all we need."
This amount is the smallest that can be issued at once, and will be used for planning and design for the repairs.
"Well, the $20 million was approved, but we don't want to pull any of the $20 million until we actually need it, because there's no reason to spend interest dollars until we actually get into the construction phase and need the money," McMurray said.
The bond agreement states that interest rates will not exceed 2.75%, and the final stated maturity rate will be in March of 2040.
In all, 12 bridges will see work, several of which could be completely replaced.
The 104-year-old 13th Street bridge over Parkway Drive was recommended to be the priority for replacement. A study done last year by engineers Snyder and Associates found that the bridge is "near the end of its useful life" and concrete is falling from the underside of the deck.
The report listed similar concerns about the 96-year-old 11th Street bridge over Parkway Drive, which it recommended be the second bridge replaced. A third bridge, Huntoon Road bridge over Roy’s Branch, is about 89 years old and was recommended as the third priority for replacement.
McMurray said he believes work will be started before any real danger of closing the bridges or enforcing weight limits. Public Works expects construction to begin next spring.
The general obligation bonds will be repaid through a 0.1210 increase in real property tax rates. A home with a market value of $100,000 would come out to an additional annual cost of $23. A home valued at $300,000 would see an annual increase of about $69.