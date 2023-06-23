For fireworks stores across the country, late June marks the beginning of their peak season.
Kovac's Fireworks and many other stores, see a rise in traffic this time each year for the Fourth of July. While they are open year-round by appointment, as well as for New Year's, the end of June is when they open their doors to the wide-spread crowds.
"June 20 is our opening day every year," said Kovac's manager Sydni Hook. "It just kind of depends on how it falls. This year with it being on a Tuesday, there's only two weekends to shop, so I assume we'll get busy this weekend. Definitely busy next weekend on the first and moving forwards."
With such little time having the doors open, Hook says that families typically buy everything at once, from sparklers to fireworks that shoot into the night sky.
"People are buying for their big shows," Hook said. "But they're also buying things for their kids to have fun with before the shows. You see a pretty even mix of both."
While fireworks season is an exciting time for any group, there are still several precautions that need to be taken into consideration.
"Keep (them) in a cool, dry space. Humidity is not good for them. And of course, heat is bad. But preferably outside in a garage or shed," said Buchanan County Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson in a previous interview. "If you have to store them inside, just be really careful. (In a) sealed container, so they just keep them as far away from any kind of a heat source as you can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.