With New Year's right around the corner, firework distributors are preparing for the unique sales period.
Seasonally licensed firework retailers in Missouri can generally sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10 and Dec. 20 to Jan. 2. While the new year stirs up some business, PJ Novac, owner of PJ's Fireworks, said the sales pale in comparison to the Fourth of July.
“People like to come in and grab a few kegs, makes some noise and go back into the house,” Kovac said. “But we had some pretty good luck with it, we’ve been open every year for New Year’s, and like I say, well worth opening.”
Kovac said he will get a lot of customers for New Year’s who are from out of state, with some being truckers.
“At New Year’s, they (the customers) like multi-shots mostly, something that shoots anywhere to five to thirty-forty shots to give them a nice display, you know, to just wake up the neighborhood ... something quick, noisy and pretty,” he said.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, fireworks which launch projectiles or create explosion noises are not permissible in St. Joseph. Fireworks such as sparklers or fountains are allowed in city limits.
Kovac said that he thinks business should be better because this winter has had warmer weather. However, he said the busiest New Year’s he ever had was when it snowed four inches, which speaks to the unpredictability of the season.
“You just never know,” Kovac said. “But it just depends on their mood.”
Joe Tracy, owner of Pyro Joe’s Fireworks, affirmed that fireworks sales this time of year are not even close when compared to the Fourth of July.
“There’s no comparison to be made,” Tracy said. “It’s night-and-day difference.”
Jeffrey Leake, owner of Three Fingers Fireworks, said that he does not think weather plays a role in people patronizing his business.
“In the summer, people get a lot of different (fireworks) to shoot,” Leake said. “Around the New Year’s, I’ve noticed people usually get ... big ones to shoot at midnight, then they’re done.”
While they are may be a few more sales, Leake said that he thinks most traffic will be people looking to pick up one or two items to fire at midnight. This differs from the Fourth of July, when people are looking for an assortment of products.
Stacy Schneitter Blake, manager of Schneitter Fireworks & Importing Co., said fireworks sales on New Year’s depends on the year. Unlike many other firework businesses, Schneitter Blake's is open year-round.
“If the weather is good, it usually brings more business to the store,” she said.
Schneitter Blake noted that the more chilly weather is why sales aren’t as high as they are during the Fourth of July. She said this winter’s warm weather should increase business.
