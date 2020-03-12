The last few weeks of February brought dry windy weather, which fanned a number of grass and debris fires across St. Joseph and around the interstates.
"The common denominator would be the dry weather. The grass is dry, so any spark gives it a chance to turn into a grass fire," Mindy Andrasevits, a fire inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said.
There are other factors that could cause a debris or grass fires along the interstate that the public can help prevent.
"That could be careless disposal of a cigarette out the window, could be sparks from a vehicle. Sometimes you'll see a truck dragging a chain down the interstate and that throws off sparks," Andrasevits said.
Firefighters face plenty of challenges when battling a house or building fire, but a fire on an interstate can have a different added danger.
"The biggest issue is dealing with traffic, because they have to come down the interstate and pull off to the side while trying not to close a lane down. But if they have to, close the lane down," Andrasevits said.
With the potential traffic issues, Andrasevits and an official with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say it's important more than ever to pay attention.
"It takes people's attention away from the job of driving, everybody's naturally going to look at what's going on in the median and not look at what's going on around them as far as driving," Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said.
Along with distracted driving, fire around the interstate can pose other dangers to drivers.
"Smoke generated from those fires can go across the interstate can cause visibility issues," Angle said.
Officials say if you do come across a fire along the interstate to report it to authorities.
"If you see a fire in the median that you can obviously tell that's not being monitored or watched, you can dial *55. That'll get you to the closest troop headquarters or 911," Angle said.