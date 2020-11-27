Firefighters worked late Friday night to contain a blaze at MPG Ingredients in Atchison after an explosion rocked the Northeast Kansas community.
A blanket of smoke covered Atchison after the explosion, which occurred about 8:15 p.m., according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The area between 10th and 14th streets was quickly blocked off and firefighters responded to the scene at the distillery.
Chief Wilson reported there were no injuries and all employees were able to be evacuated. The cause of the fire has not been released and as of 9:30 p.m. firefighters still were working at the scene to contain the blaze, which had downsized since the initial blast.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.