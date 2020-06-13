Firefighters are traveling through Missouri on motorcycles to have fun and celebrate togetherness.
The 2nd District International Association of Firefighters and Motorcycle Group travels every year, alternating between Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas or Missouri, for a Reunion Ride.
This year, around 40 firefighters began their travel to Weston, Missouri, Saturday morning. The group first met in St. Joseph for a small get-together before traveling together toward Weston.
Matt Stahl, Second District Coordinator for the International Association of Firefighters on Motorcycles, said firefighters keep coming back every year to be close with their biker brothers.
"All firefighters are brothers," Stahl said. "It doesn't matter where I go in the country. I'm welcome in any fire station, whether I know them or not. We're just a big family."
Stahl said many of the members are retired, and traveling together can be a nice reunion for friends who haven't seen each other for some time.
The motorcycle group is made up of active and retired firefighters from the same districts who love motorcycles. They have events every year involving motorcycle travel and friendly gatherings.