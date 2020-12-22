COVID-19 has changed daily life this year, including the way people celebrate holidays and even help each other during hard times.
But it hasn't stopped the St. Joseph Fire Department Local 77 from getting presents to 15 kids. It's something they've done for 15 years, and just changed slightly for 2020. Mykie May, a board member with Local 77, said although firefighters weren't able to shop with the kids like usual, they were able to visit each kid on a fire truck and hand out a stack of gifts.
"Usually when people need us there’s something wrong," May said. "So for us it’s very important that we have a presence when there’s not anything going on and to show some of the good we can do in the community to show our appreciation for how the community supports us.”
Nadia Corcoran, 10, was one of the kids they visited on Tuesday. She opened one present right away, which was a Pokémon toy.
“I asked for Pokémon cards and I asked for a bead kit,” she said. “I like [Pokémon] because it has animals in it and I love animals.”
Community support supplied kids with things they wanted, even if it wasn't for themselves.
“We have some kids that are into gaming, they asked for something for their Xbox, we have some of the young ladies that asked for yoga pants and things like that," May said. "We had one of our children that actually asked for a bed for their dog and pajamas. So we got a little bit of everything -- it’s whatever they wanted, we didn’t say no.”
Corcoran was excited to keep opening gifts and was very grateful to the firefighters.
“Thank you to them all, and I hope they have a merry Christmas,” she said.